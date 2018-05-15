Sleep Research Lab
Good sleep is a vital sign of health. Yet, millions of Americans daily do not put sleep at the top of their “to-do” list. The Sleep Research Lab under the direction of Dr. Brandy M. Roane is dedicated to improving sleep health in all ages through experimental and clinical research. We work with many individuals across the university and the nation to accomplish this.
Sleep Research Lab Purpose
Improve sleep health in all ages
Sleep Research Lab Vision
Be champions of good sleep health within the local community, the nation, and around the globe.
Sleep Research Lab Mission
Conduct rigorous and innovative research focused on (1) sleep and its impact on physiological, behavioral, and social factors and (2) effective prevention and intervention treatments that target sleep in order to improve health outcomes.
Ongoing Research
Contact
- Call us at 817-735-2337
- Email us at sleepresearch@unthsc.edu
- Visit us on facebook @sleepresearchlab
Please note, the Sleep Research Lab DOES NOT provide clinical services.
